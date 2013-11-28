WELLINGTON Nov 29 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Call to beef up legal high controls: Government changes to the legal high industry have not had the desired effect and more controls are needed, some Christchurch City councillors say. Cr Phil Clearwater yesterday called for more regulation of the industry and greater education about the dangers of psychoactive substances.

'Kiwi' to fight for rights in Oz: A former Waikato Regional Councillor has called for the end of discrimination against Kiwi expats across the ditch and filed an application to register a new political party to contest the Australian Senate.

Seabed mining funding boost: The company behind a proposal for what is believed to be the world's biggest seabed ironsand mining project has secured and received $11.2 million in funding. Trans-Tasman Resources is seeking a marine consent from the Environmental Protection Authority to mine up to 50 million tonnes of seabed material a year off the coast of Patea.

'New phase' for ex-Abano director after takeover talk: Former Abano Healthcare director Peter Hutson says his interest in the company is "into a new phase" after withdrawing a potential hostile takeover offer.

Cancer warning for shift workers: Burning the midnight oil increases the risk of cancer - and bosses should consider the dangers of shift work alongside other on-the-job health hazards, experts say. Working the late shift overnight is a cancer risk on a par with exposure to diesel exhaust fumes and insecticides in the workplace, a Cancer Society and Massey University public health conference has been told.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Surf's up: Higher data caps, lower broadband bills on way: New Zealanders can look forward to cheaper broadband - or at least more downloads for their money - after the National Government was yesterday left with no mates in Parliament to support its proposal to override price cuts recommended by the Commerce Commission.

Cold comfort for power investors: Investors who took up shares in newly listed Mighty River Power and Meridian will take little comfort from PwC's latest report on the electricity sector, in which it said declining consumption and pressure on retail margins would challenge the industry's profitability in the short to medium term.

Super City lands airport windfall: The hard-up Super City stands to receive a windfall of about NZ$100 million ($81.25 million) from a planned NZ$454 million capital return by Auckland International Airport.

NZ women lag behind on world rich list: The percentage of female multimillionaires in New Zealand is below the global average, research shows. Only 6.3 per cent of Kiwi multimillionaires are women, compared to the worldwide average of 10 per cent, a study by business magazine Spear's and consultants WealthInsight found.

NZ education facing a bad report: Education Minister Hekia Parata is preparing for an embarrassing drop in New Zealand's education rankings in an international survey next week. She says a drop in the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) is "probable" and will be due to Asian countries' improvement.

