WELLINGTON Dec 2 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Hopes Aratere can limp across Strait: Talks aimed at allowing the broken ferry Aratere to cross Cook Strait on single-propeller sailings will be held in Maritime NZ offices in Wellington over the next two days.

- - - -

Pengxin's Crafar farms take NZ$1m financial hit: The Crafar farms controversially sold to Chinese investors have lost more than NZ$1 million during the first year under new ownership.

- - - -

S Korean fish exports to face EU ban: A significant portion of New Zealand's NZ$1.4 billion annual fish exports face a European Union ban if it has been caught by South Korean vessels.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Christchurch win buoys Labour: Heartened by an emphatic victory in the weekend's Christchurch East byelection, Labour Leader David Cunliffe says the "mood for change" in the quake-hit city bodes well for his party's chances of recapturing Christchurch Central next year.

- - - -

Greens leadership challenger calls for 'strike': Would-be Green Party leadership challenger David Hay - whose application to stand as a candidate for the party has been rejected - says he is not finished with the party and will today call on the party's volunteers and candidates to rally behind him.

- - - -

Land reaps rewards for iwi: Ngati Whatua Orakei of Auckland has become a financial powerhouse and one of the richest iwi in New Zealand.

- - - -

Chorus get-together draws flak: Network company Chorus is flying about 200 staff from Wellington to Auckland today for an annual get- together - despite "crying poverty".