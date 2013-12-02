WELLINGTON Dec 3 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Cunliffe tweet investigated: David Cunliffe might have
contravened electoral law by posting tweet on day of
Christchurch by-election.
- - - -
Planned ACC levy cuts for motorists parked up for year:
Motorists will have to wait more than a year for any relief from
ACC levies, after the Government rejected a recommendation for
cuts from the no-fault state insurer.
- - - -
Broadband pilot sets up launch: Telecom says the
success of a "pilot" ultra fibre broadband service with 100
initial customers means it is ready for a commercial launch.
- - - -
Property information firms merge: Two major providers of
property information have been given clearance by the Commerce
Commission to join forces. Property IQ, a property data company
spun out of Quotable Value, has been given clearance to purchase
geospatial firm Terralink International.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
GCSB not collecting metadata on Kiwis: Key: Prime Minister
John Key yesterday sought another assurance from GCSB director
Ian Fletcher that the spy agency had not been involved in
wholesale collection of metadata on New Zealanders - and was
given it.
- - - -
Wait for cheaper web threatens: New Zealanders may have to
wait longer for cheaper internet after Chorus yesterday
initiated court action to challenge the Commerce Commission's
ruling the network company must cut wholesale prices for
copper-based broadband.
- - - -
Westpac coaches first home buyers: Westpac Bank has launched
a new service offering electronic coaching to people saving for
their first home and a NZ$1000 carrot to those who manage to
reach at least NZ$10,000.
- - - -