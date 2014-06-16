WELLINGTON, June 17 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Reticence over likely Hirepool float value: The pricing of Hirepool's initial public offer has met with a wall of silence from brokers and fund managers, but privately some expect the shares to list at the lower end of the price range.

- - - -

Chinese buy fresh NZ food online: New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) is hailing a collaborative venture with a Chinese online trading platform to sell seafood, meat and wine direct to consumers in the vast Asian country as a success that could be repeated with other products.

- - - -

Sky TV negotiating purchase of Orcon - 'speculation': Sky Television is refusing to comment on whether it is negotiating to take over internet provider Orcon.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

National flies high as new party nibbles into Greens: The Internet-Mana Party would get two seats in Parliament based on the first major poll since the two parties cut a deal to stand together. But, three months shy of the election, Labour is still struggling and the left bloc is well adrift from National, which could easily govern alone based on the Herald-DigiPoll survey.

- - - -

Shake-up planned for NZ aviation: New air traffic management systems are planned for New Zealand, replacing decades-old technology, promising to cut flight times and save the aviation industry up to NZ$2 billion.

- - - -

Chinese investors treated badly - expert: New Zealand's political treatment of Chinese investment in New Zealand "borders on the disgraceful", according to a leading consultant in Shanghai.