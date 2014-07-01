WELLINGTON, July 2 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Bill to make building homes cheaper may have to wait: A Government bill aimed at bringing down house prices could be parked until after the election in spite of a Labour offer to support it.

Home-loan changes postponed: The Reserve Bank has delayed the introduction of more home-loan rules for rental properties, but has not bowed to pressure to tone them down or scrap them.

Whittaker's tries luring Muslim tastebuds: From a Porirua factory, Whittaker's is trying to break into the NZ$150 million Malaysian market - but it won't be able to tempt Muslims with its alcohol-infused rum and raisin bars.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Advance votes worth fighting for: Election day may be September 20 but parties across the political spectrum are gearing up for a fierce battle during the two weeks before that over what is expected to be a record advance voter turnout.

Glass firm IPO aiming for up to NZ$273m: Shares for an initial public offer for Metro Performance Glass have been pitched in a NZ$1.65 to NZ$1.90 range for an auction-style book build set to start today, market sources say. The offer is aimed at raising NZ$237 million to NZ$273 million.

Spark set to fire up at cost of NZ$20m: Telecom's NZ$20 million name change will happen on August 8 and within months Spark will replace the existing branding at 70 stores, 8000 retailers and on 3000 payphones.