WELLINGTON, July 15
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Annual inflation tipped to nudge 2pc: Higher prices for
electricity and food are expected to see annual inflation
heading close to 2 per cent in figures due out tomorrow, with
the Reserve Bank expected to lift official interest rates next
week.
- - - -
Jail for stealing company secrets: In a landmark case, oil
production manager James Watchorn was jailed for 30 months for
stealing company secrets. After sentencing yesterday, Tag Oil
(NZ) Ltd said it now wanted to put the Watchorn
incident behind it and to focus on its work programme.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
The secret Dotcom papers: The SIS tried to block Kim
Dotcom's residency application but dropped their objection 90
minutes after being told there was "political pressure" to let
the tycoon into New Zealand, secret documents from the spy
agency reveal.
- - - -
Storm damage not financially material: Vector: Auckland
lines company Vector says it is still assessing the
financial cost of last week's storm, but the maintenance bill is
not expected to have a material impact on the NZX-listed firm.
- - - -
NZ high on Chinese wish list: Chinese tourists are spending
more time travelling overseas, with New Zealand in their top
three "wanting to visit" destinations, according to a Hotels.com
Chinese International Traveller Monitor report released this
morning.
- - - -
Dotcom music service to list in Australia: Online music
service Baboom, linked to Kim Dotcom, has outlined plans to
raise A$4.5 million (NZ$4.8m) by listing on the Australian stock
exchange later this year.
- - - -