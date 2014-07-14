WELLINGTON, July 15 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Annual inflation tipped to nudge 2pc: Higher prices for electricity and food are expected to see annual inflation heading close to 2 per cent in figures due out tomorrow, with the Reserve Bank expected to lift official interest rates next week.

Jail for stealing company secrets: In a landmark case, oil production manager James Watchorn was jailed for 30 months for stealing company secrets. After sentencing yesterday, Tag Oil (NZ) Ltd said it now wanted to put the Watchorn incident behind it and to focus on its work programme.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

The secret Dotcom papers: The SIS tried to block Kim Dotcom's residency application but dropped their objection 90 minutes after being told there was "political pressure" to let the tycoon into New Zealand, secret documents from the spy agency reveal.

Storm damage not financially material: Vector: Auckland lines company Vector says it is still assessing the financial cost of last week's storm, but the maintenance bill is not expected to have a material impact on the NZX-listed firm.

NZ high on Chinese wish list: Chinese tourists are spending more time travelling overseas, with New Zealand in their top three "wanting to visit" destinations, according to a Hotels.com Chinese International Traveller Monitor report released this morning.

Dotcom music service to list in Australia: Online music service Baboom, linked to Kim Dotcom, has outlined plans to raise A$4.5 million (NZ$4.8m) by listing on the Australian stock exchange later this year.