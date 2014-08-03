WELLINGTON Aug 4 Following are some of the lead
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
ACT says cutting company tax will boost NZ's growth: ACT
says it can boost economic growth by a third with a policy to
cut the company tax rate to 12.5 per cent. Leader Jamie Whyte
said this will increase investment, and jobs and GDP by one
third, leading to higher wages.
Tax reform proposal ludicrous - lobby group: Landlord
representative Andrew King dubbed a financial sector plan to
"inflation-proof" the way long-term savings are taxed a
"ludicrous" move that would hit rental property owners.
Cuts to Trade Me fees 'desperate': Price cuts for estate
agents listing properties on Trade Me have been
labelled a "desperate" move by rival agent-owned website
realestate.co.nz.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
NZ$17m policy aims to get youth jobs: The Labour Party is
promising to put NZ$17 million into a new agency to help people
on to the right career path, and to ramp up its
dole-for-apprenticeship plans for the young and the jobless.
Act backers lay complaint over council's 'racist' plans:
Supporters of Act have laid a complaint with Race Relations
Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy over an Auckland Council plan that
the party calls racist for putting the rights of Maori above the
property rights of all Aucklanders.
Election 2014: Dirty deals out for Epsom hopeful:
Conservative Party hopeful Christine Rankin is tossing her name
into the Epsom hat and positioning herself as the candidate with
clean hands - free of any dirty deals in the key electorate.
New Postie owners fired up: Jason Murray says despite the
difficult position Postie Plus has been in for the past few
years, its new owners Pepkor will "absolutely" be able to turn
the company around.
