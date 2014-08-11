WELLINGTON Aug 12 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST

Two Wongs critical of Winston: Two Wongs have criticised comments by NZ First leader Winston Peters as out of touch and not funny.

Pengxin may not survive - Bill English: Finance Minister Bill English has doubts about the long-term future of Shanghai Pengxin.

Warehouse workers to get lift in wages: More than 4100 workers at The Warehouse Group will start receiving more in their bank accounts as the retail giant moves into the second stage of its "career retailer wage" policy.

Local govt urges strategy to lift provinces' economic cloud: The first priority of the next government is to agree to a joint national strategy to lift the economic cloud hovering over provincial New Zealand, according to Local Government New Zealand president Lawrence Yule.

Consent issues delay listing: NZX-listed Chatham Rock Phosphate will delay its listing on the London AIM market until it has been granted a marine consent to vacuum phosphate nodules from the sea floor.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Key close to getting boot from Helensville debate: Prime Minister John Key came closest to being kicked out of a local debate in Helensville last night after breaching strict rules that prevented candidates criticising one another or their rivals' parties.

Cunliffe out to show he has some street-cred: There were tough questions, soft questions, and sometimes no questions at all as Labour leader David Cunliffe took to the Auckland suburbs of Glen Innes, Onehunga and Tamaki yesterday to sell the party's policies.

Vista eyes bigger picture after solid NZX debut: Emerging markets are a major focus for newly listed software developer Vista Group, with chief executive Murray Holdaway saying "huge opportunities" exist for the company in fast-growing economies including China, Brazil and Vietnam.

Ryman adds to growing landbank: Ryman Healthcare's Auckland landbank is growing. New Zealand's biggest retirement owner/operator confirmed its acquisition of the former Kingsgate Hotel site on Campbell Rd between Greenlane and One Tree Hill, adding to its Auckland landbank.