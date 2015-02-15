WELLINGTON Feb 16 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

No public money for SkyCity centre: SkyCity has abandoned its bid for a taxpayer top-up to build an Auckland convention centre, amid calls for the casino operator's board to examine the "political" conduct of chief executive Nigel Morrison.

Rebuild cries out for quantity surveyors: Christchurch needs more qualified quantity surveyors, the industry's professional body says. The Institute of Quantity Surveyors was hearing reports of unqualified and inexperienced practitioners doing sub-standard work, president Julian Mace said.

SkyCity convention centre may shrink after taxpayer funding ruled out: SkyCity may need to shrink its international convention centre after public funding was ruled out, prompting critics to question whether the plan for a "world-class, iconic" building in downtown Auckland is now fading away.

Local strength set to buoy Fletcher result: Rising New Zealand commercial and house-building could buoy this week's Fletcher Building result as analysts highlighted domestic activity as a big profit driver.

Nikko boss backs FMA on market manipulation: The boss of a local fund manager has welcomed efforts by the country's financial regulator to crack down on market manipulation.

Banks issue caution over online banking fraud in POLi system: Internet banking customers using a popular online payment system are being warned by banks that they might not be covered if fraud occurs.