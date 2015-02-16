WELLINGTON Feb 17 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Government reluctant to pass up ACC surplus: The Government
is set to reap NZ$178 million next year from keeping ACC fees
higher than recommended as it tries to boost the chances of a
Budget surplus.
Kiwi brand in cheese butty push: One of Fonterra's licensees
in the United Kingdom is trying to revive interest in cheese
sandwiches, using the co-op's Anchor brand for the push.
Neon switches on, Netflix not far away: Sky Television's
Neon internet television service is live and it may
only be a short wait until Netflix's local service for
New Zealand and Australia follows.
SkyCity says revised conference centre still drawcard: The
boss of SkyCity Entertainment Group believes costs can
be shaved off its international convention centre in Auckland
without hurting its ability to draw overseas conferences.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Showdown looms for Contact Energy: Contact Energy
could be heading for a showdown with minority shareholders over
what to do with a NZ$1 billion pot of cash.
Lloyd's pays out NZ$4.2b for NZ quakes: Global insurance
giant Lloyd's has paid out NZ$4.2 billion for the Canterbury
earthquakes, expects to pay a further NZ$1.6 billion and remains
committed to New Zealand.
More expect rise in house prices: Expectations of house
price inflation have jumped, especially in Auckland, ASB's
quarterly survey of housing market sentiment has found.
Bank expects dairy auction prices will continue to firm: ANZ
said it expects dairy prices to continue this year's firming
trend at tomorrow's GlobalDairyTrade auction.
