WELLINGTON, March 3 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Electricity prices to get a trim in Wellington: Power users in Wellington should see some small relief in their bills from April 1, but for some there will be a sting in the tail with higher daily fixed-line charges.

- - - -

Canned asparagus source causes stink: Heinz Wattie's has not totally canned the New Zealand asparagus industry, a Hawke's Bay grower says.

- - - -

Rocket Lab teams with US giant Lockheed: New Zealand's Rocket Lab has secured financial backing from US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

PSA warning over MPs' pay increases: A move to rein in politicians' pay doesn't give moral authority to the Government in upcoming pay negotiations, public sector representatives say.

- - - -

Precinct's $550m tower plan queried: Questions have been raised about Precinct Properties' planned NZ$550 million 35-level Auckland tower.

- - - -

Diligent expects 19% rise in sales: Diligent Board Member Services, the governance software developer, expects sales growth of up to 19 per cent in 2015 as it attracts customers to its BoardBooks service, and plans to launch a new product this year.

- - - -

KiwiRail earnings fall on reduced freight: KiwiRail, the unprofitable government-owned rail operator, reported a 6 per cent drop in first-half operating earnings on reduced freight volumes of coal, logs and dairy, and said it would still meet guidance for annual earnings to gain by almost a quarter.