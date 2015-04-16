WELLINGTON, April 17 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Defence Force could spend NZ$600m on two new planes: The
Defence Force may buy two new aircraft at a minimum cost of
NZ$600 million - but NZ First defence spokesman Ron Mark says
viable alternatives are being ignored.
- - - -
ACC revamp to cost NZ$750m to NZ$950m: The Accident
Compensation Corporation has revealed it could spend close to
NZ$1 billion fixing its shortcomings. The massive project will
attempt to improve battered public trust in the Crown-owned
insurer and increase the number of claims each of its staff can
process.
- - - -
Jam and preserves company Barker's sold to Andros group:
French multinational corporation Andros plans to buy a majority
stake in South Canterbury jam company Barker's for an
undisclosed sum.
- - - -
NZ greenhouse gas levels ease but remain well above 2020
target levels: New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions have eased
but remain well above the target set for 2020.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Emails from Sony Pictures show Jackson power: Kiwi film
great Sir Peter Jackson was described as one of the "most
controlling film makers" in the world in an email apparently
hacked from Sony Pictures Entertainment.
- - - -
NZ Asian birth rate passes Europeans': The Asian birth rate
in New Zealand has climbed ahead of the European rate for the
first time, according to a new report on maternity.
- - - -
Long-term solution needed for overheated Auckland property
market: Targeting property investors with stricter lending rules
is tentatively backed by experts, who say it would help dampen
an overheated housing market.
- - - -
Houston hop part of Air NZ growth spurt: Air New Zealand
is launching a fresh near half-billion dollar push into
the United States with services to Houston from Auckland this
year.
- - - -