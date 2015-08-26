WELLINGTON Aug 27 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Fast-tracked Rugby World Cup booze bill passes: Bars and clubs will stay open to serve booze during all early morning Rugby World Cup games after MPs rushed a new law through Parliament.

Spark boss Simon Moutter rewarded after another 500 staff leave business: Spark has axed more than 500 jobs during the past year and chief executive Simon Moutter has been rewarded for the cost-savings through his bonus.

FSC takes issue with NZIER report showing KiwiSaver not delivering value: KiwiSaver's $1000 kickstart incentive was removed on the basis of inaccurate information, an industry lobby group has argued.

Dairy downturn casts a dark shadow over economy- NZIER: The dairy downturn is casting a dark shadow over the economy but other sectors are rapidly filling the gaping hole left by sharply lower dairy farm incomes, NZIER says.

Financial support for organ donors on the cards: A bill which would increase financial support for organ donors while they are recuperating passed its first reading tonight with the unanimous support of all parties.

Crimson Consulting flush with new funds: An education consultancy founded by two New Zealand entrepreneurs has raised more than $7 million from international hedge fund managers in a US$50 million valuation of the company.

Oz result boosts Ebos' full-year profit: Ebos Group , the healthcare and animal care products company, posted a 15 per cent gain in full-year profit, led by increased sales and an improved margin from its Australian healthcare businesses.

School sites being sold despite rising rolls: Sites earmarked for Auckland schools have been sold off for almost $20 million in the past two years, with much of the land going to housing developers.