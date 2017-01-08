SYDNEY Jan 9 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand media.
Stories may be taken from papers or Internet editions.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
PM Bill English won't attend Waitangi Day commemorations
bit.ly/2isteWv
'How far can you oppress somebody?': Anti-smoking campaigner
and former NZ tobacco tax supporter says it isn't working
bit.ly/2i3Dnwt
SH73 closed as helicopters battle large scrub fire near
Arthur's Pass in Canterbury
bit.ly/2jrHliP
Shipping containers fill a niche
bit.ly/2jimydy
Amazon gives away its 1 millionth free banana in Seattle
bit.ly/2i65DK6
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Trump policies could bring NZ manufacturers home
bit.ly/2i5S1yo
The iPhone at 10: A decade later, is the smartphone's golden
era over?
bit.ly/2ispDrf