(Adds NZ finance minister, economist comment, background)

* Fitch cuts NZ rating to AA from AA-plus

* Outlook now stable

* NZ dollar falls on rating cut

By Walter Brandimarte

NEW YORK/WELLINGTON, Sept 29 Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded New Zealand by one notch, expressing concern about its growing external debt in a volatile global economy.

Fitch cut New Zealand's credit rating to AA from AA-plus, forecasting its "persistent" current account deficits will widen in the next couple of years to reach 5.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2013.

The outlook on the new rating is stable.

"New Zealand's high level of net external debt is an outlier among rated peers -- a key vulnerability that is likely to persist as the current account deficit is projected to widen again," said Andrew Colquhoun, Fitch's head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns.

The New Zealand dollar was down 1 percent to US$0.7666 after the downgrade. It later crawled back to $0.7688.

"The ratings cut is a relative surprise to the market and likely to lead to a retest of the recent low of the New Zealand dollar," said Alex Sinton, a senior dealer at ANZ-National Bank.

Finance Minister Bill English said New Zealand was under scrutiny because of the debt problems in Europe, even as the government is cutting spending to get the budget back in surplus by 2014/15 fiscal year.

"We have been working to reduce the vulnerability as much as possible over the last two or three years and we have made quite considerable progress," English said in a TV interview.

"Because of the problem with Italy and Spain, rating agencies are becoming much more hypersensitive to debt."

He said New Zealand is less vulnerable than it was back in 2008, ironically when the credit rating was higher.

Among the big three ratings agencies, Fitch now assigns the lowest rating for New Zealand. Standard & Poor's has the country at AA-plus with a negative outlook while Moody's has it at Aaa with a stable outlook.

"I don't know what to expect but we will certainly be under the same kind of microscope for the same kind of reason," English said when asked what it meant for other agencies.

New Zealand's rating cut is the latest in a series of downgrades among high-rated developed countries -- including the United States, Japan and Italy -- which suffer from growing debt burdens and weak economic growth.

With fears of another global financial crisis on the rise, Fitch worries that international market conditions might have a larger impact on New Zealand's funding ability.

"As non-residents hold more than half of New Zealand's marketable government debt, the sovereign's own funding conditions may not be isolated from any materialisation of risks in external finances," the agency said in a statement.

It added, however, that the risk of such downside scenario remains remote.

"It looks like Fitch is getting ahead of the other ratings agencies," said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.

"We have been somewhat defensive and negative on financial markets for a few weeks and months and it looks like this just adds to the negativity on the New Zealand dollar," he added.

STRUCTURAL IMBALANCE

A structural imbalance between savings and investment is at the root of New Zealand's current account deficits, Fitch said, adding that any solution for that will be difficult.

Even if household savings increase, helping reduce external debt, that could trigger a period of weaker growth unless it is accompanied by new structural reforms, Fitch warned.

New Zealand's chronic current account deficit has been a long standing concern for ratings agencies, more so recently because of the heightened global sensitivity to debt.

Its net foreign debt -- measured by international investment positions -- has steadily improved, sitting last around 70 percent of GDP from a peak of 84.6 percent in March 2009. By comparison Australia's level is around 60 percent.

The current account deficit has narrowed to 3.7 percent of GDP in the April-June quarter, from as high as 8.9 percent in December 2008.

However, the current account deficit, which hit a 21 year low of 2.5 percent of GDP early last year, is expected to deteriorate as the economy picks up, stoking demand for imports and giving better profits to foreign investors.

Public finances, which have traditionally been a rating strength, have also deteriorated in the past three years.

Government plans to return to a budget surplus in the 2014/15 fiscal year may be delayed by the costs of the Christchurch earthquake this year, the agency said.

"We have had a tough set of circumstances come to pass with the Christchurch earthquake," said ANZ's Sinton.

"It would be a challenge for any economy to cope with it even in the best of times with large surpluses which, like others, we currently do not have." (Additional reporting by Chris Sanders, Wanfeng Zhou and Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by James Dalgleish)