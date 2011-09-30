(Adds comment, market reaction, background)
* Both agencies cut NZ rating to AA from AA-plus
* Outlook now called stable
* NZ dollar falls, bond yields rise
By Mantik Kusjanto
WELLINGTON, Sept 30 New Zealand suffered its
second ratings downgrade within hours on Friday as Standard &
Poor's cut the country's rating by one notch because of its
growing foreign debt, after rival Fitch Ratings' had taken
similar action.
This was the first rating cut for the country in 13 years.
Both agencies downgraded New Zealand's sovereign rating to
double A from double A-plus, putting it on par with countries
such as Kuwait and Abu Dhabi. The revised rating is lower than
neighbouring Australia's triple A rating but above Japan's
double A-minus.
Both agencies classified the outlook for New Zealand as
"stable".
The rating agencies are expecting New Zealand's external
position to deteriorate further, with the current account
deficit rising again as markets are growing sensitive to debt.
"New Zealand's external position will deteriorate further at
a time when the country's fiscal settings have been weakened by
earthquake-related spending pressures and fiscal stimulus to
support growth," said S&P credit analyst Kyran Curry.
He said New Zealand's strengths were its fiscal and monetary
policy flexibility, economic resilience, public policy stability
and a sound financial sector.
But those strengths were moderated by high external
imbalances, which were accompanied by high household and
agriculture sector debt, dependence on commodity income as well
as emerging fiscal pressures associated with an aging
population.
S&P's move followed a cut by Fitch Ratings overnight, also
citing the country's high foreign debt.
SIMILAR TYPE OF STORY
"It's a similar type of story to Fitch really," said Goldman
Sachs economist Philip Borkin.
"The timing is a little bit surprising given that New Zealand
has made key progress in improving its imbalances, it's the
outlook where you cannot disagree with them," he said.
Fitch, which had New Zealand on negative watch since 2009,
is forecasting its "persistent" current account deficits to
widen to 5.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2013. In the
quarter that ended June 2011, the deficit was 3.7 percent of
GDP.
"New Zealand's high level of net external debt is an outlier
among rated peers -- a key vulnerability that is likely to
persist as the current account deficit is projected to widen
again," said Andrew Colquhoun, Fitch's head of Asia-Pacific
Sovereigns.
The New Zealand dollar fell to $0.7660 from $0.7698
after the news, but recovered later to $0.7679. It had fallen to
a low of $0.7651 earlier because of Fitch.
FUNDING COSTS
The rating cut is expected to increase New Zealand's
borrowing costs, although marginally as global yields fell on a
bleak outlook.
"We expect the impact of New Zealand's international
borrowing costs will be a marginal increase, perhaps 5-10 basis
points, more so at the long-end of the curve," said Deutsche
Bank chief economist Darren Gibbs.
New Zealand's government bond yields <0#NZTSY=> rose around
10 basis points, with the long end up 14.5 basis points,
steepening the curve. But the rise also followed higher yields
elsewhere.
Still, yields have been declining for some time because of
uncertain global growth outlook, with the benchmark 10-year bond
yields at 4.32 percent, not far from a record low
of 4.23 percent struck this week.
The likely increase in funding costs could also delay the
timing for interest rate increases in New Zealand.
"If funding pressures do intensify...that would delay any
interest rate hikes," Goldman's Borkin said.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has held its cash rate at
2.5 percent for the past four reviews. It has said it will
raise rates when global volatility subsides.
UNDER SCRUTINY
Finance Minister Bill English said New Zealand was under
scrutiny because of the debt problems in Europe, even as the
government is cutting spending to get the budget back in surplus
by the 2014/15 fiscal year.
"We have been working to reduce the vulnerability as much as
possible over the last two or three years and we have made quite
considerable progress," English said in a television interview.
"Because of the problem with Italy and Spain, rating
agencies are becoming much more hypersensitive to debt."
He said New Zealand is less vulnerable than it was back in
2008 when, ironically, the credit rating was higher.
The other major rating agency, Moody's, has New Zealand at
triple-A with a stable outlook, but it focuses more on the level
of government indebtedness.
The last time New Zealand's credit rating was downgraded was
in 1998, when Moody's cut its rating to Aa2 from Aa1.
New Zealand's rating cut is the latest in a series of
downgrades among high-rated developed countries -- including the
United States, Japan and Italy -- which suffer from growing debt
burdens and weak economic growth.
"While these are volatile times, we are expecting global
investors to be able to put this news in context and continue to
support the NZ government bond market," said Christian Hawkesby,
head of fixed income at Harbour Asset Management.
New Zealand's chronic current account deficit has been a
longstanding concern for ratings agencies, more so recently
because of the heightened global sensitivity to debt.
The country's net foreign debt -- measured by international
investment positions -- has steadily improved, sitting last
around 70 percent of GDP from a peak of 84.6 percent in March
2009. Australia's level is around 60 percent.
New Zealand's current account deficit was as high as 8.9
percent of GDP in December 2008.
However, the deficit, which hit a 21 year low of 2.5 percent
of GDP early last year, is expected to deteriorate as the
economy picks up, stoking demand for imports and giving better
profits to foreign investors.
Public finances, which have traditionally been a rating
strength, have also deteriorated in the past three years.
The government's plans to return to a budget surplus in the
2014/15 fiscal year may be delayed by the reconstruction costs
for the Christchurch earthquake in February, Fitch said.
(Additional reporting by Gyles Beckford, Chris Sanders and
Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Richard Borsuk)