By Walter Brandimarte

NEW YORK, Sept 29 Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded New Zealand by one notch, expressing concern about its growing external debt in a volatile global economy.

Fitch cut New Zealand's credit rating to AA from AA-plus, forecasting its "persistent" current account deficits will widen in the next couple of years to reach 5.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2013.

The outlook on the new rating is stable.

"New Zealand's high level of net external debt is an outlier among rated peers -- a key vulnerability that is likely to persist as the current account deficit is projected to widen again," said Andrew Colquhoun, Fitch's head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 was down 1 percent to US$0.7666 after the downgrade.

"The ratings cut is a relative surprise to the market and likely to lead to a retest of the recent low of the New Zealand dollar," said Alex Sinton, a senior dealer at ANZ-National Bank.

Among the big three ratings agencies, Fitch now assigns the lowest rating for New Zealand. Standard & Poor's has the country at AA-plus with a negative outlook while Moody's has it at Aaa with a stable outlook.

"It looks like Fitch is getting ahead of the other ratings agencies," said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.

"We have been somewhat defensive and negative on financial markets for a few weeks and months and it looks like this just adds to the negativity on the New Zealand dollar," he added.

STRUCTURAL IMBALANCE

A structural imbalance between savings and investment is at the root of New Zealand's current account deficits, Fitch said, adding that any solution for that will be difficult.

Even if household savings increase, helping reduce external debt, that could trigger a period of weaker growth unless it is accompanied by new structural reforms, Fitch warned.

Public finances, which have traditionally been a rating strength, have also deteriorated in the past three years.

Government plans to return to a budget surplus in the 2014/15 fiscal year may be delayed by the costs of the Christchurch earthquake this year, the agency said.

"We have had a tough set of circumstances come to pass with the Christchurch earthquake," said Sinton, from ANZ-National Bank.

"It would be a challenge for any economy to cope with it even in the best of times with large surpluses which, like others, we currently do not have." (Additional reporting by Chris Sanders and Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)