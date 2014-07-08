July 8 Fitch Ratings revised up its outlook on
New Zealand's sovereign ratings to "positive" from "stable",
saying fiscal consolidation is strengthening the resilience of
New Zealand's credit profile.
New Zealand's business environment, standards of governance,
and economic policy framework warrant high-grade sovereign
ratings, Fitch said on Tuesday.
Fitch, however, warned that vulnerabilities remain,
primarily related to high net external debt and strong commodity
dependence. New Zealand remains heavily exposed to developments
elsewhere, notably in China and Australia, Fitch said.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)