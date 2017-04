WELLINGTON, March 31 Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday that it had assigned an expected rating of 'AA+(EXP)' to forthcoming New Zealand bonds maturing in 2025.

The New Zealand dollar-denominated bonds were assigned that rating to be in line with the country's long-term local-currency issuer default rating of 'AA+' with stable outlook, the company said in a written statement. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Borsuk)