WELLINGTON, June 26 New Zealand's central bank
will keep investigating the use of macroprudential tools to
control the housing market and develop a framework to test how
sound the country's banks are, as key priorities over the next
three years.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's statement of intent for
2015 to 2018, released on Friday, said strengthening its
performance, better integration of policies, and improving
infrastructure and reducing enterprise risk would be the three
key areas.
Governor Graeme Wheeler said the RBNZ's funds would increase
by an average 1 percent annually over the next five years.
Other priorities identified in the statement include new
bank notes, reviewing payment and settlement systems and
developing new financial management systems.
The statement of intent can be viewed at: here
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford, editing by G Crosse)