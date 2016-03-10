WELLINGTON, March 11 The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) has decided not to sell its clearing and
settlement system NZClear, it said on Friday, meaning New
Zealand financial markets will keep two separate settlement
systems.
The RBNZ had sought bids for NZClear after a strategic
review in 2014, but said in a statement on Friday that there
were no bids that met its requirements.
New Zealand stock exchange NZX, which operates a
competing settlement system, had made a bid for NZ Clear.
"The intention of the solution NZX proposed to the Reserve
Bank during the Reserve Bank's process to divest NZ Clear, was
that NZX would operate a single clearing and settlement system
for the New Zealand market, to support the future growth of New
Zealand's capital markets," NZX said in a statement, after the
announcement.
An RBNZ spokesman said a "handful" of bids had been received
from international and New Zealand bidders.
"We had a range of operational and commercial requirements
that we needed a new owner of NZClear to fulfil, and there was a
range of interest from businesses, but none of them were able to
fully meet those requirements," said RBNZ spokesman Angus
Barclay.
RBNZ would not comment on precisely which requirements NXZ
was unable to meet.
NZClear currently holds around NZ$198 billion ($132 billion)
in securities in its depository, according to the RBNZ's
website. The RBNZ said that it would invest in a new platform
for the settlement system.
($1 = 1.5008 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)