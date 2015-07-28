(Corrects headline to cuts not rises)

WELLINGTON, July 29 New Zealand faces further rate cuts to support the slowing economy and return inflation to its target band, the head of the central bank said on Wednesday.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Graeme Wheeler said the bank expected inflation to return to its target point around the middle of next year, while the New Zealand dollar needed to fall further.

"The future path of the OCR will be driven by the flow of incoming data, our assessment of the economic outlook, and judgements as to what level of interest rates is needed to achieve the Bank's price stability goal," Wheeler said in a speech to a business group.

Last week the RBNZ cut its official cash rate to 3 percent because of a slowing economy and weak inflation and said further cuts was likely.

The full speech text is at:

here

(Gyles Beckford)