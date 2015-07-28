(Corrects headline to cuts not rises)
WELLINGTON, July 29 New Zealand faces further
rate cuts to support the slowing economy and return inflation to
its target band, the head of the central bank said on Wednesday.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Graeme Wheeler
said the bank expected inflation to return to its target point
around the middle of next year, while the New Zealand dollar
needed to fall further.
"The future path of the OCR will be driven by the flow of
incoming data, our assessment of the economic outlook, and
judgements as to what level of interest rates is needed to
achieve the Bank's price stability goal," Wheeler said in a
speech to a business group.
Last week the RBNZ cut its official cash rate to 3 percent
because of a slowing economy and weak inflation and said further
cuts was likely.
(Gyles Beckford)