WELLINGTON Nov 13 A New Zealand court ordered
an anti-monarchist on Tuesday to stay away from Britain's Prince
Charles and his wife Camilla after he was charged with planning
to throw horse manure at the visiting royal couple.
Sam Bracanov, a 76-year-old with a history of protest
against the British royal family, pleaded not guilty to
preparing to commit a crime, a day after he was arrested in
Auckland. The royal couple had not yet arrived in New Zealand's
largest city.
Bracanov was ordered to stay at least 500 metres (550 yards)
away from the royal couple as part of his bail conditions. He
was ordered to re-appear at the Auckland District Court later
this month.
Sitting outside the courthouse, Bracanov said he would have
thrown the manure at Charles, the longest serving heir to the
British throne, and his wife had he not been arrested.
"I make it liquid like porridge," he told reporters. "I
would have done it."
Bracanov has used sweeter-smelling ways to express his
anti-royalist feelings in the past. He was convicted and fined
for spraying air fresheners at Prince Charles to "remove the
stink of royalty" during a previous visit to Auckland in 1994.
A smattering of anti-royalists have heckled the royal couple
during their six-day visit to New Zealand.
Others have been miffed by Prime Minister John Key's
confirmation that New Zealand, a member of the British
Commonwealth, would foot the bill for Camilla's travelling
hairdresser.
But New Zealanders are generally staunch supporters of the
monarchy. A poll conducted by Television New Zealand before the
royal couple arrived last week showed 70 percent of respondents
want to keep Queen Elizabeth as head of state.
Prince Charles and Camilla have been touring Australia and
New Zealand as part of the celebrations to mark Queen
Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne.