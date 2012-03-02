By Naomi Tajitsu
| WELLINGTON, March 2
WELLINGTON, March 2 For lucky sheep, it's
like a trip to the hair salon. For the unlucky ones, it can
resemble a wild and woolly wrestling match against an opponent
armed with a sharp object.
The 4,600 sheep picked for the 2012 World Sheep Shearing
Competition in Masterton, New Zealand, and the national Golden
Shears championships are in for a pampering this week, when top
clippers from around the globe compete for a top prize of
NZ$3,000 ($2,500).
The return of the biennial event to New Zealand for the
first time since 1996 is seen as a homecoming by the
sheep-shearing community.
That's not surprising in a nation where sheep outnumber
humans 10 to one and which this year lobbied for sheep shearing
to be recognised as an Olympic sport.
"People here say the Golden Shears is the Wimbledon of sheep
shearing," said Doug Laing, media officer at Shearing Sports New
Zealand.
Shearers from heavyweight countries New Zealand, Australia
and Britain are competing with entries from lesser-known
shearing countries, including Germany, Estonia and Japan.
They will be judged on speed and accuracy in both machine
and hand-blade cutting categories.
Penalty points are given according to how long each shearing
takes, as well as "imperfections" that include nicks and cuts to
the sheep and double cutting.
Laing, a descendant of a shearing family, says nimbleness
with the "blades" -- a colloquial term for manual and electric
shears -- and getting the sheep positioned correctly are the key
components of a close, comfortable shave.
"Once you've got the sheep's balance sorted, and you've got
them seated all right, it's just like giving them a haircut,"
Laing said.
Best results are also achieved by following the "Bowen
style" favoured in New Zealand. Developed in the 1950s by a
famed pair of shearing brothers named Godfrey and Ivan Bowen,
the sheep is shorn in rhythmical sweeps while pulling the skin
away from the body.
"Otherwise it ends up looking like a wrestling match," Laing
said.
Local shearer John Kirkpatrick, a three-time Golden Shears
champion, is tipped to take the top machine-shearing prize at
both the World Championships and the national Golden Shears
competition.
Kirkpatrick, however, is expected to face stiff competition
from compatriot Cam Ferguson in Saturday's finals. Ferguson
holds the world record for shearing longwool lambs -- a whopping
742 in eight hours.
($1 = 1.1918 New Zealand dollars)
(Editing by Elaine Lies)