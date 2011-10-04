Oct 5 A container ship struck a reef off New Zealand on Wednesday and has taken on water near the country's biggest export port, marine authorities said.

The 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena hit the reef, about 12 nautical miles (22 km) from Tauranga on the east coast of the country's North Island, early in the morning.

Maritime New Zealand said there were no injuries among the 236-metre vessel's 25 crew. It had been holed in several places but its heavy fuel oil tanks were intact.

"There are several breaches to the ship's hull, affecting cargo holds on the port side. The vessel is on a 10 degree list, or lean, but is stable on the reef," the government agency said in a statement, adding that some light hydraulic oil had escaped into the sea.

An emergency oil spill team has been sent to the area as a precaution.

Maritime NZ said the flooded holds were being pumped out and salvage experts were talking with the ship's captain and operators, the Mediterranean Shipping Co., on getting the ship off the reef, which was expected to take some time.

The ship had been headed for the Port of Tauranga , the country's biggest export port, to load further cargo.

