Oct 5 A container ship struck a reef off New
Zealand on Wednesday and has taken on water near the country's
biggest export port, marine authorities said.
The 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena hit the reef, about
12 nautical miles (22 km) from Tauranga on the east coast of the
country's North Island, early in the morning.
Maritime New Zealand said there were no injuries among the
236-metre vessel's 25 crew. It had been holed in several places
but its heavy fuel oil tanks were intact.
"There are several breaches to the ship's hull, affecting
cargo holds on the port side. The vessel is on a 10 degree list,
or lean, but is stable on the reef," the government agency said
in a statement, adding that some light hydraulic oil had escaped
into the sea.
An emergency oil spill team has been sent to the area as a
precaution.
Maritime NZ said the flooded holds were being pumped out and
salvage experts were talking with the ship's captain and
operators, the Mediterranean Shipping Co., on getting the ship
off the reef, which was expected to take some time.
The ship had been headed for the Port of Tauranga ,
the country's biggest export port, to load further cargo.
