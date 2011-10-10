WELLINGTON Oct 10 Salvage experts were racing
to secure a container ship which ran aground on a reef off New
Zealand as oil started to wash up on Monday along beaches of a
popular holiday resort.
The 47,230-tonne Liberian-flagged Rena has been stuck on the
reef, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga on the east coast of
the country's North Island, since running aground early on
Wednesday.
Maritime New Zealand said the weather was about to get
worse.
"Seas are moderate but they will become rough later, there
will be poor visibility and we are expecting showers," it said
in a statement.
The ship is carrying 1,700 tonnes of heavy fuel oil, which
has been transferred to secure tanks at the rear of the vessel
and is slowly being pumped into a barge. Containers are being
lashed more tightly.
"Salvage experts and naval architects on board are very
closely monitoring the ship and have got sensors in place that
will provide advance warning if the vessel's structure is coming
under too much stress," Maritime NZ said.
The first oil from the ship has also been found on nearby
beaches with clean up teams moving in to collect the fist-sized
clumps of thick, toxic oil.
The district is a popular holiday resort, with long, golden
beaches renowned for surfing, and nearby waters with an
international reputation for big-game fishing.
As much as 30 tonnes of oil is estimated to have escaped
from the 236-metre ship, which has been holed in two forward
compartments and is listing at 10 degrees. All vents have been
sealed to prevent oil escaping.
Several seabirds have died and about a dozen have been
recovered and treated for oil contamination.
The ship's owners, Daina Shipping, a unit of Greece's
Costamare Inc. , said minimising the pollution risk was
the priority.
"The current primary focus of the salvage operations is the
safe transfer of the vessel's fuel oil from her tanks into a
suitable vessel," Costamare said.
Refloating and salvage of the ship, of which more than half
is aground on the reef, is the responsibility of the owners and
salvage experts, but any plan needs official approval.
The Port of Tauranga, 200 km (120 miles) southeast of New
Zealand's biggest city, Auckland, is the country's biggest
export port and a hub for transshipping cargo.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Nick Macfie)