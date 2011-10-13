* Ship settles further on reef, cracks not widening
* Sealed oil tanks intact
* Ship owners apologise "without hesitation"
(Updates throughout)
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON, Oct 13 Oil tanks on a stricken
container ship threatening to break in half off the New Zealand
coast have survived a pounding by heavy seas, salvage experts
said on Thursday as the ship's owners apologised for the large
clumps of oil washed up on beaches.
A second ship's officer appeared in court in connection with
the running aground of the Liberian-flagged Rena 12 nautical
miles off Tauranga on the east coast of New Zealand's North
Island.
Large splits have opened up down the middle of the hull of
the 236-metre (775-foot) vessel, which has been stuck for eight
days on the reef and has lost up to 300 tonnes of heavy, thick,
toxic fuel.
A salvage team was winched back on board the 47,230-tonne
Rena and after an inspection reported the ship's rear tanks,
holding around 1,000 tonnes of fuel, were intact. The ship was
carrying 1,700 tonnes of fuel.
"The vessel again seems to have settled on the reef which is
a good situation, so it's not getting that working that would be
opening those cracks," salvage advisor Bruce Anderson told
reporters.
Swells had eased to around one metre from five metres the
day before, raising hopes that pumping will resume.
"This is not a simple process, there's been a considerable
amount of damage on the vessel and they need to assess that
first of all it's safe to operate and secondly that they can be
operated," Anderson said.
Three tugs have been steadying the ship to keep it on the
reef and stop the aft section breaking away and possibly sinking
in water up to 90 metres deep.
The ship's owners, Greece-based Costamare Shipping Inc, said
they were deeply sorry for the grounding and oil spill.
"For us, one drop of oil in the water is one drop too much.
It is therefore a matter of great regret that a ship associated
with us should be the cause of so much anguish," managing
director Diamantis Manos said in a video statement.
He said the company was working with authorities to find the
cause and liability for the clean up. Property damage would be
settled in accordance with international conventions.
IN COURT
The ship's second officer, responsible for navigation at the
time the Rena struck the reef, appeared in court on Thursday on
a charge of "operating a vessel in a manner causing unnecessary
danger or risk".
The 37-year-old Philippine national was remanded without
plea on bail. The ship's captain appeared on the same charge and
was also bailed on Wednesday. The charge carries a maximum fine
of NZ$10,000 ($7,800) or 12 months in prison.
More containers had fallen into heaving seas from the ship,
which is listing at about 20 degrees. Eighty-eight of the 1,368
containers have been lost and authorities said one was carrying
a hazardous substance which can explode on contact with water.
Police patrolled to stop any looting of containers, but
beaches were covered with deerskins, foam insulation, timber
and hamburger meat patties.
Tauranga, the country's biggest export port, said it would
suspend operations between 0800 and 1700 GMT to remove debris
from inside the harbour and check shipping channels.
Maritime NZ closed around 40 km (25 miles) of coast to cope
with overwhelming numbers of people wanting to help in the
clean-up.
Crews numbering about 500 people, including soldiers, have
been gathering clumps of oil, some as large as dinner trays. But
hundreds of residents, some angry at the time taken to start a
clean up, have joined in, ignoring warnings to stay away.
"This is our place, these are our beaches, it's natural we
want to save them, never mind bureaucrats," Jim Kohu told
Reuters.
More than 50 tonnes of oil have been recovered from long,
golden beaches, a magnet for surfers. However, each high tide is
washing more on the beaches, which experts have said could
continue for weeks.
(Editing by Ron Popeski)