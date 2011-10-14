By Gyles Beckford
| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Oct 14 Salvage experts were
preparing on Friday to pump more oil off a stricken container
ship off the New Zealand coast as businesses started to count
the cost of the country's worst environmental disaster in
decades.
The Liberian-flagged Rena has been stuck for nine days on a
reef 14 miles (22 km) off Tauranga on the east coast of New
Zealand's North Island, spilling about 300 tonnes of heavy toxic
fuel and some of its hundreds of containers into the sea.
Splits down the middle of the hull of the 236-metre
(775-foot) ship have raised fears it will break apart spilling
hundreds more tonnes of oil.
Salvage teams were back on board the 47,230-tonne ship
preparing to cut holes in the stern to get to the tanks holding
about 1,000 tonnes of fuel.
"It's complex, it's hard, it's difficult and they will start
pumping as soon as they can," Maritime NZ spokesman Bruce
Anderson told reporters.
Oil has washed up along about 40 km (25 miles) of the coast,
which is popular with surfers and fishermen.
Weather and sea conditions were favourable, but winds are
expected to strengthen and may force the salvage workers off the
ship, which is listing at about 21 degrees.
The salvage company, Svitzer Ltd, said working conditions
were difficult.
"There are containers on that vessel that are still very
loose and could topple over. There is no power on the vessel, so
when the salvors go below deck it is pitch dark," said company
spokesman Matt Watson.
Platforms have been built to clip on to the stern to give
level access to the ship's tanks, but Watson said it was
unlikely pumping would resume on Friday.
WORKERS COLLECT OIL
Tourism businesses in the district, which is a holiday spot
renowned for good surfing waves and big-game fishing, were
reporting cancellations, and some were fearing for their
survival.
"Effectively, I think a lot of people will have to sell
their business or go under," said surf school operator, Bjorn
Waling, adding that oil could be washing up on the coast for
years, which would ruin the district's reputation.
The area's chamber of commerce is working with government
agencies on possible short-term subsidies and payments to
affected businesses.
Hundreds of white-suited workers, including soldiers,
wildlife experts, and residents, returned to beaches to collect
the foul-smelling fuel oil that has fouled more than 40 km (30
miles) of sandy beaches.
More than 100 tonnes of oil have been recovered from an
estimated 300 that leaked from the ship, while about 20
containers of the 88 known to have fallen off the ship have been
washed up.
Preparations were also being made in the small town of
Whakatane, about 80 km (50 miles) down the coast from Tauranga,
should wind and currents push oil that far.
Operations at Tauranga, the country's biggest export port,
were back to normal after being shut overnight to clear debris,
including containers, from the harbour and shipping lanes.
The ship's captain and second officer, both from the
Philippines, have been charged and remanded on bail, accused of
operating the ship in a dangerous manner.
But the mayor of Tauranga dismissed an apology from the
ship's owners, Greece-based Costamare Shipping Inc.
"It's half an apology and a lot of excuse, no it's not good
enough, I'd like to see the ship's owner come to Tauranga and
stand up in front of our people," Stuart Crosby said on TVNZ.
