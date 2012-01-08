(Adds comment, details, background)
By Mantik Kusjanto
WELLINGTON Jan 8 A stricken container
ship wedged on a reef off a New Zealand holiday spot has broken
up in stormy weather but is still on the reef after running
aground three months ago, raising fears of a fresh oil spill.
The 47,230-tonne Liberian-flagged Rena has been stranded on
a reef 22 km (12 miles) off Tauranga on the east coast of New
Zealand's North Island since running aground on Oct. 5.
Maritime authorities said both sections of the ship were on
the Astrolabe Reef, with the stern section about 30 metres (100
ft) away from the bow after being pounded by wild weather
overnight.
"While the two sections remain on the reef, both are now
open to the sea and vulnerable to more damage," said Maritime
New Zealand Salvage Unit Manager David Billington.
The stern section of the 236-metre (775-metre) ship was
listing heavily at about 24 degrees and was heaving in swells of
about 4.5 metres (15 feet), he said.
"The bow section is still firmly wedged in place on the
reef, but it is open to flooding from the sea and is expected to
deteriorate further in the rough conditions," Billington said.
Hundreds of containers stacked on the ship's deck had been
tipped into the sea when it broke apart.
National On Scene Commander Alex van Wijngaarden said the
response teams had been mobilised, including oil spill and
wildlife experts.
"Any oil coming ashore in the coming days is expected to be
much less the amount that washed up after the Rena first went
aground," van Wijngaarden said.
Salvage teams have pumped more than 1,000 tonnes out of the
ship though some remained onboard.
Thousands of birds were killed by the earlier spill and it
has taken months to clean up the shore. It is New Zealand's
worst environmental disaster in decades.
OIL TRAPPED ON SHIP?
Van Wijngaarden said there was no way of knowing exactly how
much oil was spilled when the bow and stern separated, but some
could still be trapped in the stern.
Environment Minister Nick Smith said there was a much lower
risk of serious environmental damage.
"The risk to the environment is a fragment of what it was,
with at the most tens of tonnes of oil rather than hundreds of
tonnes that potentially could be spilled," Smith said.
The bad weather was expected to ease over the next 3 or 4
days.
Braemar Howells, a company which recovers containers,
estimated that up to 300 containers of the some 830 left on the
Rena were lost overboard when the two sections of the ship
separated.
About 390 containers had been safely removed earlier.
The Rena's captain and navigation officer, both Philippine
nationals, have been charged with operating a vessel in a
dangerous manner, and releasing toxic substances, which carry
maximum fines of NZ$300,000 or two years in prison.
They are due to appear in court again next month.
The vessel is owned by Daina Shipping, a unit of Greece's
Costamare Inc. and was under charter to Mediterranean
Shipping.
