WELLINGTON Jan 9 Shipping containers,
sacks of milk powder and other debris washed onto popular New
Zealand beaches on Monday after a cargo ship stuck on an
offshore reef for three months started breaking apart in heavy
seas at the weekend.
The 47,230-tonne Liberian-flagged Rena, grounded for three
months on Astrolabe Reef, finally broke in two about 22 km off
Tauranga on the east coast of New Zealand on Sunday after being
pounded by waves of up to 6 metres (20 feet).
Maritime authorities and salvage crews have tried to remove
fuel oil and containers from the ship, which ran aground in calm
conditions on Oct 5. But fuel and cargo continued to leak in
rough seas, causing New Zealand's worst environmental disaster
in decades.
At least five containers had washed ashore at Waihi Beach, a
popular spot for holiday makers, Maritime New Zealand spokesman
Bruce Fraser said.
"There are a lot of containers and debris in the water and
washing up on the beaches," he said. An oil sheen was spreading
3kms (1.8 miles) from the stricken vessel and small amounts of
oil was washing up on nearby islands and beaches, he added.
Timber, plastic and dozens of sacks of milk powder also
littered the beach after an estimated 200-300 containers stacked
in the 236-metre (775-foot) ship were washed into the sea when
it broke apart.
Police said they had closed Waihi Beach to the public after
reports of people removing items that had washed up.
"The expert advice we have received is for people not to
approach items washed ashore for health reasons and we appeal to
those people who have taken objects to return them to the beach
where they can be managed by decontamination crews," Sergeant
Dave Litton of Waihi Police said.
More than 20 containers were filled with cryolite, a toxic
chemical, while others held everything from meat to household
goods and cases of wine. Some have been tagged with transponders
and the Navy was scanning the area with sonar to ensure nearby
commercial operations at the Port of Tauranga could
continue, Fraser said.
Salvage teams have pumped more than 1,000 tonnes of oil out
of the ship over the past three months, though some remained
onboard.
Thousands of birds were killed by the earlier spill and it
has taken months to clean up the shore. Half a dozen penguins
were picked up overnight, some of them covered in oil, Maritime
NZ said.
Braemar Howells, a marine salvage firm, estimated that up to
300 containers of the some 830 left on the Rena were lost
overboard when the ship broke in half.
About 390 containers had been safely removed earlier.
The Rena's captain and navigation officer, both Philippine
nationals, have been charged with operating a vessel in a
dangerous manner, and releasing toxic substances, which carries
a maximum fine of NZ$300,000 ($234,200), or two years in prison.
They are due to appear in court again next month.
The vessel is owned by Daina Shipping, a unit of Greece's
Costamare Inc. and was under charter to Mediterranean
Shipping.
($1 = 1.2808 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Lane)