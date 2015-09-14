WELLINGTON, Sept 15 New Zealand's Silver Fern Farms on Tuesday said it would sell a 50 percent stake of the country's biggest meat co-operative to Chinese food processor Shanghai Maling Aquarius in a deal worth NZ$311 million ($196.74 million).

The announcement came after Shanghai Maling Aquarius, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned Bright Dairy & Food , said late on Monday that it would take a stake in the sheep and beef processor.

Bright Food, which processes foods ranging from sweets, pork products to rice wine, has been on a global acquisition spree over the last few years, with British cereal maker Weetabix and Australian dairy company Mundella Foods among its buys. ($1 = 1.5808 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Diane Craft)