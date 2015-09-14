UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON, Sept 15 New Zealand's Silver Fern Farms on Tuesday said it would sell a 50 percent stake of the country's biggest meat co-operative to Chinese food processor Shanghai Maling Aquarius in a deal worth NZ$311 million ($196.74 million).
The announcement came after Shanghai Maling Aquarius, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned Bright Dairy & Food , said late on Monday that it would take a stake in the sheep and beef processor.
Bright Food, which processes foods ranging from sweets, pork products to rice wine, has been on a global acquisition spree over the last few years, with British cereal maker Weetabix and Australian dairy company Mundella Foods among its buys. ($1 = 1.5808 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.