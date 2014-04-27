BRIEF-Otkritie FC Bank to place 10 bln rouble bonds
* Sets book-building for its 10 billion rouble ($174.28 million) exchange traded BO-P03 series bonds on March 22
WELLINGTON, April 28 New Zealand stock exchange operator NZX on Monday said that it would delay the start to trading until further notice due to system issues.
The operator of the country's benchmark NZ50 index gave no further details. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Sets book-building for its 10 billion rouble ($174.28 million) exchange traded BO-P03 series bonds on March 22
* OGM approves cash dividend of 40 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nd1g64) Further company coverage:
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):