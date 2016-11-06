* NZSF plans targeted divestments in carbon reduction plan
* IFSWF meeting of sovereign funds to run Nov. 8-11 in NZ
* Infrastructure investments remain difficult to source
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Nov 6 New Zealand's sovereign wealth
fund plans to protect its portfolio from climate change risks by
cutting fossil fuel exposure and seeking greener investments,
its chief executive said.
The NZ$31 billion ($22.71 billion) fund, established to
support New Zealand's retirees, is hosting an annual meeting for
some of the world's biggest sovereign funds in Auckland on Nov
8-11.
Climate change policy risks are expected to figure high on
the agenda of the meeting, which will be attended by
International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) members
such as China's CIC, Singapore's GIC and the Gulf's Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority.
Adrian Orr, chief executive of the New Zealand Super Fund
(NZSF) and chair of the international forum, said that by
end-June 2017 his fund would have a target in place to reduce
its carbon footprint. This would represent a "meaningful
reduction in the tens of percent".
"We want to make the portfolio as climate resilient as we
can," he said, speaking to Reuters by phone from New Zealand.
Climate change poses material risks for long-term investors
if regulations to tackle global warming negatively impact asset
valuations, such as those of fossil fuel producers, Orr said.
Along with targeted divestments of high-risk companies, the
fund will engage with companies on their use of fossil fuels,
and seek investment opportunities in alternative energies such
as solar and wind, or energy-efficient technologies, Orr said.
"Exclusion isn't a panacea - fossil fuels will be a key part
of any transition to sustainable energies," he said. "But you
don't have to exclude a lot from the portfolio to dramatically
change your carbon footprint."
Companies with fossil fuel reserves made up about seven
percent of the fund's equity portfolio by market capitalisation
at June 2015, whilst those with coal reserves represented
another 1.2 percent by market cap.
Norway's SWF is already divesting from companies that get
more than 30 percent of their business from coal. It has sold
out of 52 firms this year and is looking to pull out of dozens
more by the end of 2016.
Saudi Arabia is also stepping up efforts to diversify its
economy and has made some bold investments in technology, to
reduce its dependence on oil.
Orr said that whilst SWFs funded primarily by fossil fuel
production were under pressure to diversify as quickly as
possible, ultimately even index-tracking funds would have to
act.
"Whether it comes through the voting population of a country
or more likely through ongoing relative price changes because of
industry and consumer demand, even the passive index providers
will have to think very hard around their engagement with
companies and their pollution exposure," he predicted.
LOW RETURNS
Unlike SWFs in Russia, Norway or Kazakhstan, the NZSF is
not facing drawdowns to close budget gaps as the government is
only expected to start withdrawing money from around 2032-33 to
support the ageing population.
Its returns have also remained resilient, delivering 13.6
percent over the 12 months to Sept. 30 after costs and before
New Zealand taxes. The fund has diversified into assets such as
forestry, rural farmland and catastrophe bonds. These securitise
risk from the insurance market and can pay attractive yields.
However, most SWFs are struggling to hit their target
returns in the current environment of lacklustre economic growth
and low yields, another theme on the IFSWF's meeting agenda.
"The first challenge for SWFs is to communicate to the
people who are dependent on their returns that this is a global
phenomenon and if they are budgeting on 7-10 percent per annum
nominal returns in the near term, they have to reconsider that,"
Orr said.
In recent years SWFs have been raising exposure to unlisted
assets such as private equity and debt, infrastructure and real
estate. Such investments often pay an illiquidity premium.
The NZSF has about three percent in infrastructure and five
percent in private equity, but Orr said infrastructure
investments remained difficult to source.
"Never have I seen such a global infrastructure deficit
particularly in the OECD countries at a time when a lot of these
governments are struggling financially, yet third party capital
is struggling to get access," he said.
"The political will is needed to make it happen but I
don't see the world becoming more open to capital movements -
quite the opposite."
($1 = 1.3652 New Zealand dollars)
(Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Stephen
Powell)