* NZ tribes in consortium for NZ$1 billion waste management
business
* Carlyle and Beijing Capital among bidders
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Feb 27 A consortium involving two Maori
tribes will bid against private equity giant Carlyle Group Ltd
for Transpacific Industries Group Ltd's New
Zealand waste management business, a deal expected to fetch NZ$1
billion ($830.20 million), a person involved in the bid told
Reuters.
Bids are also expected from the Beijing Municipal
Government's Beijing Capital Group and from a fourth
unidentified bidder when Deutsche Bank, which is running the
sale for Transpacific, takes final offers on Friday, a source
said.
Transpacific, a Brisbane-based recycling, waste management
and industrial services company, is selling its New Zealand arm
as part of a broader push to exit non-core businesses and focus
on its core Australian operations.
The unnamed Maori tribes, with hefty funds built up from
state land settlements over the past three decades, are bidding
as part of a consortium run by New Zealand fund manager Morrison
& Co.
The group also includes Morrison's infrastructure investment
fund, Infratil, and the state-owned Accident
Compensation Corp, Morrison spokesman Mark Flesher said.
"There are well funded iwi tribes...who from various treaty
settlements from the government are quite large institutions,"
Flesher said, using the Maori word for indigenous tribes.
"They're investors in their own right. We've got two of them
involved in this."
Morrison hopes the involvement of New Zealand capital will
sway the vendors to sell locally, Flesher added.
Transpacific may still consider spinning its New Zealand
business off in a stock market listing if final bids are deemed
insufficient, another source familiar with the deal said.
Local media reported the deal could fetch about NZ$1
billion, making it the biggest in New Zealand's waste management
industry.
At that price, it would also be New Zealand's biggest
takeover since Chinese appliance maker Haier Electronics Group
Co paid NZ$927 million in November 2012 for the 80
percent of Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd it did not own.
It would also dwarf Transpacific's sale of its commercial
vehicles business to U.S.-based Penske Automotive Group
for A$219 million ($196.26 million) in August.
Carlyle, Deutsche Bank and HSBC, which is advising
Beijing Capital on its bid, declined to comment.
($1 = 1.2045 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 1.1159 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Kenneth
Maxwell and Matt Driskill)