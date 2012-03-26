WELLINGTON, March 27 New Zealand's biggest
listed retailer The Warehouse Group Ltd on Tuesday
named Stephen Small as chief financial officer, succeeding Luke
Bunt, who announced his resignation last month.
Small will take up his new position from April 23. The New
Zealander was chief financial officer for General Motors Korea
, and held senior financial roles with U.S. automaker in
Asia and the United States.
"Stephen brings a wealth of skills and experience in both
the financial and strategic business planning areas which will
greatly assist the business," Group Chief Executive Officer Mark
Powell said.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)