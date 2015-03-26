* Global demand increasing for lower alcohol wines
* Hotter summers in wine growing nations raising alcohol
content
* New techniques control sugar level of grapes
* New Zealand growers see market for lower alcohol Sauvignon
Blanc
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, March 27 New Zealand's cooler
climate is giving its winemakers an edge as they seek to exploit
growing global demand for lighter, premium wines, as rising
temperatures push up the alcohol content of wines from rivals
such as Australia and the United States.
The 2015 vintage of the country's flagship Sauvignon Blanc
will be the first produced under a government-backed initiative
to research and produce wines that dispel the image of
low-alcohol, low-calorie wines as overly sweet, inferior tastes.
"There's been a global awakening to the fact that there's a
limited quantity of premium lower alcohol white wines available
and we've captured the first wave of that market," said John
Forrest, winemaker and owner of Forrest Wines based in
Marlborough, the main producing region for New Zealand's
aromatic, fruity take on the Bordeaux grape.
Now in its seventh vintage, Forrest's 9 percent Sauvignon
Blanc comprises nearly half the label's production and is
shipped to high-end supermarket Waitrose in Britain, and Whole
Foods in the United States.
Developing full-flavoured wines below the typical 12-14
percent alcohol by volume (ABV) could position New Zealand
winemakers as a producer of quality wines for a growing niche
market, enabling the NZ$1.35 billion ($1.03 billion) industry to
grow its share of the global wine trade.
A survey of wine drinkers in Europe and North America by
research firm Wine Intelligence shows 39 percent of respondents
were buyers of wines with an alcohol content below 10.5 percent
last year, rising nearly 9 percent from 2013.
Nielsen data shows that in the United States, the world's
biggest wine consumer by volume, store sales of wines with an
alcohol content below 12 percent were worth $2.7 billion in the
past year, up 33 percent from 2011 and outpacing growth in
higher alcohol categories.
But growing grapes for a lower alcohol wine is "extremely
hard", says Simon Hooker, general manager of research at trade
body NZ Wine, which is running a $13 million Lifestyle Wine
project, as it involves slowing the fruit's sugar development,
which affects the alcohol level, while mellowing its acidity
before the grape is picked.
"There's a point where the wine falls apart and just isn't
wine anymore," he said. "There's a sweet spot somewhere between
the flavour and the alcohol content ... The programme's target
is to hit that sweet spot."
ON THE VINE
Low-alcohol wines have been marketed for years, often as a
reduced-calorie option whose alcohol content has been lowered by
filtration or reverse osmosis techniques. But critics say they
often lack depth and complexity.
New Zealand winemakers are experimenting with newer
viticulture techniques including strategically trimming vines to
slow sugar development in grapes, as well as fermentation
methods designed to "fill out" the flavour in the vat.
"The key point of difference between our wines and other
lower alcohol wines is that we make our wine in the field," said
Ollie Davidson, senior vice-president of viticulture at
Constellation Brands, which last year introduced lower
alcohol versions of its Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Gris.
While New Zealand's relatively cooler climate has given it a
head start in developing new grape growing techniques for lower
alcohol wines, it has not been immune to the hotter summers
affecting other wine growing countries.
Winemaker Forrest says the methods he is using in
Marlborough could be applied worldwide.
"Being able to reduce the amount of sugar the plant is
producing to put into the grape has tremendous commercial
potential for all white wine varietals, particularly from global
warming and hotter climates," he said.
"This year, in a drought, I've applied that technique to
other white varietals ... and hence I won't be making a 14
percent Chardonnay, I'll be able to keep it at 13 percent."
New Zealand winemakers say that Sauvignon Blanc's broad
flavour profile makes it an ideal lower alcohol candidate. They
see an export market in the United States, challenging popular
low-alcohol choices such as Moscato and Prosecco from Italy.
But some growers of other varieties such as Pinot Noir, a
notoriously fickle grape, are less enthused, worrying that such
techniques, if applied to red wines that use skins and pips to
develop their characteristic tannins, would compromise flavour.
"The Pinot Noirs that people are interested in are the ones
that are a reflection of where they were grown," said Larry
McKenna, chief winemaker and director at Escarpment in the
Martinborough region who specialises in the elegant red.
"Maybe some people want 10 percent wines because they want
lower alcohol and they want to be healthy, but those wines
aren't going to create an international position, they're not
going to get us a write-up in Decanter magazine."
($1 = 1.3087 New Zealand dollars)
(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Alex Richardson)