UPDATE 2-Chow Tai Fook Enterprises buys Australia's Alinta Energy
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
PARIS, June 5 French cable maker Nexans is to close one of its two plants near Melbourne, Australia by the end of the year, the company's chairman and chief executive, Frederic Vincent, said on Thursday.
He said the closure of the Nexans Olex plant was part of the operational improvement plan introduced last autumn and that 90 jobs were involved. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
SEOUL, March 16 Prosecutors said they will call in three officials from South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, SK Group, for questioning on Thursday as part of a widening corruption scandal that brought down President Park Guen-hye.
WASHINGTON, March 15 A budget proposal to be released by President Donald Trump on Thursday will call for spending cuts of 28 percent for the State Department and 31 percent for the Environmental Protection Agency, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing congressional staff members familiar with the plan.