Sept 8 Nexans :

* Dong Energy in Denmark and Nexans signed on July 1 a new framework agreement for the delivery of up to 1,750 kilometres of submarine cables

* Cables to be used for wind farms off the British coast

* Agreement lasts until end 2020 with possibility to prolong for two years