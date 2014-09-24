BRIEF-KPC Pharma to signs MOU with Swiss firm Wockhardt on sales of insulin related products in China
* Says it plans to signs MOU with Switzerland's Wockhardt on sales of insulin-related products in China
Sept 24 Nexans :
* Swiss rail network operator SBB has signed five-year framework agreement with Nexans for the supply of signalling and balise cables
Says agreement is worth 35 million euros in total
SOFIA, March 21 Bulgaria should cancel its tender to run and operate Sofia airport, interim Transport Minister Hristo Aleksiev said on Tuesday, adding that granting concession rights for 35 years at the country's main airport was not in the public interest.
