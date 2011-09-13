PARIS, Sept 13 French cable maker Nexans is taking copper deliveries as agreed in contracts with Codelco and has not cancelled any reservations with the Chilean miner, a Nexans spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Codelco, the world's top copper producer, had told a newspaper that some of its European and U.S. clients asked to cancel orders due to fears there will be less demand amid uncertainty about the global economy.

(Reporting By Gus Trompiz)