PARIS, Feb 8 French cable maker Nexans said it was confident of maintaining sales growth this year as the euro zone crisis has yet to dampen its activities, after swinging to a net loss in 2011 on a provision for an anti-cartel probe.

The group met its targets for sales and operating margin in 2011, saying most activities enjoyed growth, with the notable exception of its land power business in the Middle East that was affected by political upheaval in the region last year.

It declined to give precise guidance for 2012, stressing an uncertain economic climate, but said it was yet to see any significant impact from a debt crisis and slowing economic growth in Europe.

"Currently operating conditions are the same as in 2011," Chairman and Chief Executive Frederic Vincent said at a presentation of the group's results. "Sales in January were completely in line with our expectations."

If current conditions continued for the group, achieving organic sales growth of 4 to 5 percent this year would "not be unreasonable", he added, declining to give any indication on operating margin.

In Europe, the company was benefitting in the automotive sector from its positioning at the high end of the market where German car makers were seeing fast growth, while in construction it was little exposed to crisis-hit countries like Spain and more present northern Europe, executives said.

The group also continued to generate growth in emerging markets, with its power distribution branch in Brazil notably posting 22 percent organic growth last year.

Nexans shares rose sharply on Wednesday, trading up nearly 7 percent by 1113 GMT, making the company one of the biggest risers on the Paris stock exchange.

Analysts welcomed the growth figures for 2011 but were cautious given the absence of clear guidance for this year.

"Overall, organic growth will certainly be weaker in 2012 and the margin should see little improvement except if there is a positive surprise in the energy infrastructure sector," CM-CIC Securities said.

Total sales at constant non-ferrous metal prices came to 4.594 billion euros in 2011. Like-for-like sales growth was 6.5 percent, within the company's target range of 5 to 7 percent.

Group operating margin came to 5.6 percent, up from 4.8 percent in 2010 and meeting guidance of around 5.5 percent.

The net loss of 178 million euros, compared with a year-earlier profit of 82 million euros, included a 200 million euro provision related to an ongoing European Union investigation into an alleged power cable cartel, a provision Nexans announced at its first-half results.

The company proposed a dividend of 1.10 euros a share for 2011, unchanged from its previous financial year.

Nexans continued to look at acquisition targets. Vincent said, declining to give any details.

A year ago it lost a bid battle for Dutch cablemaker Draka to Italian rival Prysmian, which in the process overtook Nexans as the world's largest cable maker. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Laurence Frost; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)