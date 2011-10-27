PARIS Oct 27 French cable-maker Nexans said it was sticking to its 2011 revenue and margin targets after posting a rise in third-quarter sales.

The group reported a 3.9 percent increase in quarterly sales, excluding the impact of commodity prices, to 1.13 billion euros ($1.56 billion).

Nexans Chief Executive Frederic Vincent told Reuters that the economic slowdown would likely affect the side of the business that supplies energy producers, even if the group would meet its 2011 targets despite this.

"Electricity operators invest in tandem with the economic environment," he said.

The situation in Libya suggests Nexans should be able once again to do business there in 2012, though not yet in 2011, Vincent added. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)