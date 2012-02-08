UK's May to speak to Peugeot CEO later on Wednesday - spokesman
LONDON, Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
PARIS Feb 8 Nexans, the world's biggest cable maker, said it swung to a net loss in 2011 on higher restructuring costs and asset impairments.
The net loss was 178 million euros ($236 million), the company said on Wednesday, compared with a year-earlier profit of 82 million euros. Sales rose 6.6 percent to 4.59 billion euros.
"We are approaching 2012 with confidence in the group's capacity to grow further, should the current economic environment remain the same," Chief Executive Frederic Vincent said in the company statement. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday that subsidized bus and truck tires imported from China had not damaged the U.S. industry.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.