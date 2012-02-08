PARIS Feb 8 Nexans, the world's biggest cable maker, said it swung to a net loss in 2011 on higher restructuring costs and asset impairments.

The net loss was 178 million euros ($236 million), the company said on Wednesday, compared with a year-earlier profit of 82 million euros. Sales rose 6.6 percent to 4.59 billion euros.

"We are approaching 2012 with confidence in the group's capacity to grow further, should the current economic environment remain the same," Chief Executive Frederic Vincent said in the company statement. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost)