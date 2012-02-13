PARIS Feb 13 French cablemaker Nexans
said on Monday it would acquire U.S.
mining-and-energy-focused group AmerCable for $275 million in a
bid to boost growth.
The cash deal is being funded from existing resources and
represents a valuation of 9.5 times earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), stripping out the
impact of copper and Quintana Energy Partners' management fees.
Quintana acquired AmerCable in 2007.
The deal will bring added exposure to the fast-growing
mining market and the push for more sophisticated drilling to
gain harder-to-reach oil and gas reserves, Nexans said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)