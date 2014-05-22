(Adds details, Invexans comment, background)
PARIS/SANTIAGO May 22 French cable maker Nexans
, fresh from a management shake-up spurred by
shareholder pressure, said on Thursday it would allow its top
shareholder, Invexans, to end an agreement that locked
its holdings at a set level.
Nexans said Invexans, a Chilean copper group, would no
longer be obliged to hold between 25 percent and 28 percent, a
legacy from a 2011 deal.
Invexans, which is controlled by Chile's wealthy Luksic
family via holding company Quinenco, said that
terminating the agreement would send a good signal.
"Invexans shall exercise, from now onwards, its right as any
other shareholder," the company said in a statement.
The move, alongside last week's management reshuffle, would
allow Nexans to "focus on its strategic priorities," it added.
Nexans, which was facing a shareholder rebellion after poor
earnings performances, defeated a motion to oust chairman and
chief executive Frederic Vincent, but brought in the chief
operating officer to take over the CEO part of his role.
Invexans pledged on Thursday to keep its board
representation - currently three directors - proportionate to
its shareholding. The Chilean group has said it was not seeking
to take control of the French company and had no plans to cut
its stake or increase it above 30 percent.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva in Paris and Rosalba O'Brien in
Santiago; Editing by Grant McCool)