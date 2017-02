CALGARY, Alberta May 9 Nexen Inc's Buzzard oil field, the North Sea's largest, sustained an unscheduled outage on Wednesday due to a problem with a gas-processing unit, but restart operations are already under way, the company said.

"Expect to see production ramp up later today," Nexen spokeswoman Patti Lewis said in an email. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)