LONDON, April 23 Canadian oil firm Nexen said on Monday production at the North Sea Buzzard oilfield had halted.

"Saturday morning there was a bearing failure on one of the gas compressors on the fourth platform at Buzzard that resulted in smoke being emitted," a Nexen spokesman said.

"Repairs are under way and during this maintenance period, production has been halted. We expect to production will ramp up over the next 24-48 hours."

He said there was no injury. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Zaida Espana; Editing by Dan Lalor)