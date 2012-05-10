UPDATE 5-Oil rises as OPEC-led output cuts trim oversupply
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
LONDON May 10 The North Sea Buzzard oilfield was pumping at 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Thursday after a brief shutdown on Wednesday, operator Nexen said.
"Spot rate this morning was 180,000 and ramp up is going well," a spokeswoman said in an email response. Buzzard normally produces about 200,000 bpd, making it the largest oilfield in the UK. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
* Project could provide 7 pct of UK's energy (Updates with details, govt, Toshiba, union comment)
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in January, recording their largest gain in more than four years amid increases in the cost of energy products and some services, but a strong dollar continued to keep underlying inflation tame.