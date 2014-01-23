* Production efficiency 88 pct in 2013, would like 90
percent
* Fewer Buzzard outages would reduce Brent price spikes
* Field partners looking at longer-term field redevelopment
* Golden Eagle project on time, on budget for 2014 start
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Jan 23 The North Sea Buzzard oilfield,
which plays a role in pricing global crude exports, will improve
its reliability more in 2014, a senior executive of its operator
said, which should reduce volatility in the Brent oil benchmark.
Unplanned shutdowns at the 200,000-barrel-per-day British
field boost Brent prices, lead to higher price premiums of Brent
futures for immediate delivery LCOc1-LCOc2 - and irritate oil
traders caught on the wrong side of the price move.
Archie Kennedy of Nexen, Buzzard's operator and a unit of
Chinese state company CNOOC, told Reuters production
efficiency at the field rose to 88 percent in 2013, and that he
was looking for a further improvement.
"Last year, we had much more stable production, much more
reliable production on Buzzard," said Kennedy, UK Managing
Director & Vice President, Europe at Nexen. "We're quietly
confident that for an oilfield in the North Sea, that will
benchmark in the top quartile."
"We would be happy if we could get to 90 (percent) this
year. That would be a good outcome."
Buzzard pumps just 0.25 percent of daily world oil supply
but it is the largest field contributing to Forties blend, the
most important of the four North Sea crude grades underpinning
the Brent benchmark.
This location, at the heart of the benchmark used to price
two thirds of he world's oil, gives the field a bigger impact on
pricing than its size would otherwise justify.
CNOOC bought Nexen in 2013. Other field partners are Suncor
Energy Inc and Britain's BG Group.
In 2011, problems with the cooling systems affected
operations, Kennedy said. In 2012, Reuters reported at least six
outages that slowed or shut down output, and a one-month
planned shutdown in 2012 took twice as long as expected.
"In 2012, we sat down and said, let's just have a root and
branch review of our own performance," he said. "So in 2012, we
started to implement those changes and we saw reliability, or
efficiency, improve."
One such change, he said, was improving the information
available to workers in the field's control room.
"We've spent a lot of time on have they got the right data,
and can they read it. And we've reduced some of the inputs."
Buzzard is still a "complicated piece of equipment to run"
and a fourth platform added in 2010 to treat sulphur in its oil,
although working well, has added "a layer of complication that
we have to deal with," he said.
GOLDEN EAGLE
Since the CNOOC purchase Nexen has continued with Golden
Eagle, a $3 billion project, also in the UK North Sea, on track
and on budget to start pumping oil in late 2014, Kennedy said.
At Buzzard, Nexen is looking at ways to keep the field
pumping at its peak rate, or plateau, and in the longer term it
is looking at a redeveopment to maximise the oil that will be
pumped out.
"Most days in fact we produce more than the nameplate
capacity. It is a very good reservoir," he said.
"When the original field was considered, people talked of a
plateau period of three or four years. Here we are moving into
the seventh year and we're still on plateau."
He declined to say how long the plateau might continue,
although efforts to keep it going are a part of daily life.
Nexen is talking to the field partners about the longer-term
redevelopment, although a decision is not imminent.
"What we are trying to do in the short, medium-term is stay
on plateau. Longer-term, we are looking to maximise recovery and
we're investing accordingly."
(Editing by William Hardy)