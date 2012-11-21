* No word on whether U.S. has wrapped up review of CNOOC bid
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 While the debate has been
fierce in Canada over whether a $15.1 billion takeover bid by
China's CNOOC for Canadian oil company Nexen Inc
is in the national interest, a much quieter U.S. review
of the deal could soon come to a head.
A panel chaired by Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has
been looking at the national security implications of a Chinese
state-owned oil company taking over Nexen's U.S. assets, which
include oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.
In theory, enough time has elapsed for the Committee on
Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to have finished
its work.
But there has been no word on whether the review has
concluded. By law, CFIUS and the Treasury Department are
forbidden from commenting on reviews, and leaks about their
deliberations are rare. A CNOOC spokesman said the company is
declining to comment on its filing.
Lawyers with expertise handling CFIUS cases cautioned
against drawing any conclusions from the amount of time that has
elapsed since the review started, explaining it will be up to
CNOOC to disclose the results at a time of its choosing.
The closely guarded review stands in contrast to the
political firestorm and abundant headlines surrounding Canada's
much broader process. A number of members of the governing
Conservative party have openly expressed concerns about a
Chinese state-owned company owning Canadian oil resources.
Ottawa has said it will rule by Dec. 10 on the deal, and new
government rules for foreign investment are expected around the
same time.
Investors looking at opportunities for further Chinese
investment in the booming North American energy sector are
intently watching both reviews, said Joshua Zive, senior counsel
at Bracewell & Giuliani, a law and lobbying firm.
"It is the canary in the coal mine for state-owned Chinese
entities playing in the North American energy markets," said
Zive, who is not involved in the case.
The United States has proved skeptical in past years about
Chinese investments. CFIUS recently rejected a bid to build wind
farms in Oregon by Ralls Corp, owned by two executives of
China's Sany Group, and has blocked multiple deals by
Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer Huawei Technologies Co
.
SEVENTY-FIVE DAYS
CNOOC announced on Sept. 5 that it had formally filed its
paperwork with CFIUS, a panel that also includes the secretaries
of state and defense. But CNOOC declined at the time to comment
on the precise date of filing.
The review was expected to take 75 days, a timeline mandated
by law when a company involved is controlled by a foreign
government.
The eight-member panel has the power to negotiate or impose
conditions, including divestitures and security-control
agreements to mitigate any national security threats. In rare
cases, a final decision on whether to allow a deal goes to the
president.
"They are strict on the 75-day period," said Benjamin
Powell, a partner at law firm WilmerHale, commenting on the
CFIUS process in general, but not directly on the CNOOC review.
At the end of a review, CFIUS requires a company to certify
that there have been no material changes in its deal, before
providing the company with a letter stating that there are no
unresolved national security issues, said Powell, former general
counsel to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
As it is up to CNOOC to disclose the results of the review,
the company could choose to hold it close until Ottawa finishes
its review to avoid headlines putting the smaller side of the
transaction out in front of the broader Canadian decision, Zive
said.
"From a messaging standpoint, they may want to get all their
ducks in a row with Canada and the U.S., and be able to make a
unitary 'We have all the approvals we need' statement," he said.
RESTART THE CLOCK?
When CFIUS requires complex mitigation steps to address
security issues, companies sometimes withdraw and refile their
application.
That move restarts the clock, giving more time for an
agreement to be negotiated, said Ivan Schlager, a partner at
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in Washington.
"Sensitive transactions have been known to be pulled and
refiled, sometimes on multiple occasions," said Schlager, who
heads the firm's CFIUS practise, but is not involved in the
CNOOC-Nexen case.
The panel likely would take a very close look at where the
company is operating, Schlager said.
"One of the things we've seen in multiple CFIUS cases
involving state-owned entities, is it's much like real estate:
location, location, location," he said.
While there appears to be nothing out of the ordinary about
Nexen's Gulf assets, it's often difficult for outsiders to gauge
U.S. military sensitivities to foreign ownership, said Bracewell
& Giuliani's Zive, citing the recent CFIUS review of the Ralls
Corp wind farms in Oregon.
In that unusual case, CFIUS ordered Ralls to stop building
the farm pending its review. President Barack Obama eventually
blocked the project, saying it was too close to a naval weapons
training facility. Ralls Corp has sued the government.
